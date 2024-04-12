Menu

U.S. News

Semitrailer intentionally crashed into public safety office near Houston: official

By Acacia Coronado The Associated Press
Posted April 12, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '3 dead, 1 injured near US-Mexico border after Texas military patrol helicopter crashes'
3 dead, 1 injured near US-Mexico border after Texas military patrol helicopter crashes
WATCH: 3 dead, 1 injured near US-Mexico border after Texas military patrol helicopter crashes – Mar 9, 2024
A suspect is in custody after a commercial vehicle crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in a rural town west of Houston on Friday injuring multiple people.

Three people were airlifted with critical injuries and three others were transported in serious condition after the vehicle, which was stolen, intentionally crashed into the building, according to a statement by Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who represents the area. Kolkhorst said in the statement that no DPS staff suffered serious injuries and one staffer was trapped “for a period of time” in the building.

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” Kolkhorst said in the statement.

Click to play video: 'Bird flu diagnosed in person from Texas after contact with cattle'
Bird flu diagnosed in person from Texas after contact with cattle

Texas DPS officials said in a social media post on X that the crash happened at the agency’s office in Brenham, Texas, located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Houston and requested people avoid the area to clear the way for responding medical personnel.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and there is no further threat, DPS officials said Friday.

Multiple news outlets showed images of a large, red tractor-trailer hauling material on a flatbed in the parking lot of the building. The front end of the 18-wheeler was damaged and covered with debris from the front doors of the office. Debris was also scattered out front near a gaping hole in the entrance.

DPS officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

City of Brenham officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking further information.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

