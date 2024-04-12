Menu

Fire

Roblin to replace decades-old fire truck thanks to provincial funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie. View image in full screen
Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie. Courtesy Manitoba Government
The Municipality of Roblin’s fire department will be getting a new fire truck, the Manitoba government announced Friday.

Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie said the province is spending $585,000 on the new vehicle for Roblin Fire and Rescue, which will be constructed locally in Wawanesa, Man., by Acres Industries.

Bushie said the department acquired its previous fire truck more than three decades ago, in 1991.

“Investing in fire protection will ensure that Roblin Fire and Rescue has the additional tools it needs to protect the people of Roblin and surrounding area,” Bushie said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Funding for the truck, he said, will come from a top-up to the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund.

Roblin fire Chief Alf Brade said the funding will benefit the entire region.

“This new truck will allow us to maintain a level of protection that our constituents expect,” Brade said.

“It’s great news for our local residents, but also for the two municipalities outside our area that we offer support to.”

