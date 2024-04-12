Hamilton public board to get over $30M for new school, addition

Send this page to someone via email

The public school board for the Hamilton, Ont. area has received over $30 million to build one new elementary school and expand another.

The province is spending $22.1 million to build the new Waterdown Bay Elementary School and another $9.1 million to expand and renovate Mount Hope Elementary School.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly, alongside representatives of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB), were at Waterdown District High School to announce the funding on Friday.

“Flamborough-Glanbrook is one of the fastest growing communities in Ontario,” said Skelly in a statement. “By investing in early learning, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of leaders and innovators, to build on this success.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The new school in Waterdown will be built at the intersection of Skinner Road and Great Falls Boulevard and create 504 new student spaces in kindergarten through grade 8 as well as 88 child care spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

The updates to Mount Hope Elementary school will add 178 student spaces in six new classrooms and a new 88-space child care centre. The board said interior renovations will take place over summers to avoid disruptions to students.

“The families of Waterdown and Flamborough are undoubtedly thrilled by the news being shared today, many of which have advocated tirelessly to get us to this moment. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share this anticipated update, but our work is far from over,” said Ward 15 trustee Graeme Noble in a statement.

“Parents tell me all the time: ‘we don’t need a new school in a few years, we need it yesterday’ and I’m eager to collaborate further with all levels of government to ensure swift delivery of the quality educational environments our communities deserve.”

Both projects are expected to be completed in the 2027-28 school year and add a combined 682 new student spaces and 176 child care spaces.

— With files from Global News’ Ken Mann.