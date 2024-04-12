Missing man needing medical care last seen at Pinawa hospital: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man they say is missing and in need of medical care.
Mark Hutchinson, 46, was last seen Thursday afternoon at the hospital in Pinawa, Man., and efforts to find him were unsuccessful, even with overnight patrols and the help of police dogs.
Police said he’s considered a vulnerable person and they’re concerned for his safety. He’s described as five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Although he’s depicted with a beard in a photo police are sharing, they say he was clean shaven when he went missing.
According to police, he’s known to frequently walk the trails around Tower Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pinawa RCMP at 204-753-2919 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
