Share

Economy

United Way Peterborough and District’s 2023 Community Campaign tops $1.4M

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 2:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'United Way Peterborough and District’s 2023 Community Campaign tops $1.4M'
United Way Peterborough and District's 2023 Community Campaign tops $1.4M
The United Way Peterborough and District is celebrating what its calling a successful 2023 Community Campaign. Launched in September 2023, the campaign raised $1.4 million or roughly eight per cent more than the 2022 campaign. At an event late Thursday afternoon at the Venue in downtown Peterborough, the United Way honoured its donors, volunteers and workplaces for dedication to the fundraiser. In all, more than 100 community leaders filled the room as the organization presented spirit awards to 23 workplaces and individuals. The money helps fund 20 partner agencies as well as advocacy projects.
The United Way Peterborough and District 2023 Community Campaign raised $1.4 million, surpassing the 2022 outing by eight percent, organizers announced Thursday evening.

Amid 100 community leaders for the campaign wrap-up at The Venue in downtown Peterborough, United Way Peterborough CEO Jim Russell thanked the community for its ongoing support. The 2023 campaign just fell short of the $1.45M goal announced in early September.

The United Way supports 20 partner agencies consisting of charities that focus on issues including homelessness, domestic violence, mental health, unemployment, addiction and more.

“Our success isn’t just measured in dollars, but in the lives touched and futures transformed,” said Russell. “With $1.4 million raised, surpassing last year by eight per cent, we prove that when a community unites, the impact knows no bounds. Here’s to reaching greater heights together.”

Jim Hendry, the 2023 campaign cabinet chair, says it was a privilege to serve in the role.

“Gratitude fuels our journey towards a brighter future,” he said. “It has been a privilege to act as United Way Peterborough & District’s 2023 Campaign Chair, and I extend heartfelt thanks to our community for their unwavering support. Together, we are creating a foundation of hope, compassion, and empowerment.”



Betsy Farrar, the United Way’s director of community impact, says the funds donated are invested in “community and in people” i multiple ways.

“In addition to providing funding to 20 partner agencies, advocacy is a critical aspect of our work,” she said. “Ultimately, our grand vision for Peterborough is that we get to a place where the United Way exists solely as a community builder as the crises we currently face have been resolved.”

Anne Ondercin, director of philanthropy presented Spirit Awards to celebrate individuals and organizations who went “above and beyond” in 2023 to highlight their dedication and for “inspiring us all with their commitment to make a difference.”

“In our community, every contribution to the United Way campaign, whether it’s a donation or volunteer effort, is invaluable for funding essential social programs and initiatives. The Spirit Awards celebrate those who went above and beyond in 2023.”

Along with a thank you to Henry, she presented the following 2023 Community Campaign Spirit Award winners:

Spirit of the Community: 

  • Cogeco
  • IG Wealth Management
  • Royal Bank of Canada
  • Dr. Stephan Ragaz
Dr. Stephan Ragaz received a Spirit of the Community Award. View image in full screen
Dr. Stephan Ragaz received a Spirit of the Community Award. United Way Peterborough and District

Outstanding Workplace Campaign Award (large):

  • GM Financial
  • Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board
  • Trent University

Outstanding Workplace Campaign Award (small):

  • Irwin, Sargent & Lowes
  • Lucky Strike Bait Works
  • Enterprise Holdings

Champions of Change Award:

  • GM Financial – Tim Parmiter and Kirsten Valencia
  • Trent University – MK Millard and Alison Sholl
  • Peterborough Performs – Paul Rellinger

Inspiring Local Love Award

  • Andritz Hydro
  • Ontario Public Service
  • Costco Peterborough

Labour Community Partnership Award:

  • Peterborough & District Labour Council

Outstanding Partner Agency:

  • Community Living Trent Highlands
  • Elizabeth Fry Society
  • Peterborough Child and Family Centres

 

