Winnipeg police arrest 2 more suspects in string of break-ins

Two more suspects are in custody in connection with a string of break-ins near the University of Manitoba, police say.
Beginning in October of last year through February — when a 23-year-old woman was arrested — police said apartment blocks, vehicles and garages were hit, with stolen credit cards later being used to make purchases.
Police said Friday that a second suspect was with the previously accused during break-ins to an apartment complex, mailboxes and a parked vehicle in the area.
A 38-year-old was arrested at a Fort Richmond home on Tuesday, along with a 40-year-old man.
Police seized two laptops — both of which had been reported stolen, one dating back to 2019 — hundreds of stolen identity documents and financial securities, and an air-powered rifle.
The woman has been charged with 16 offences related to the break-ins, while the man faces three weapons offences and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.
Police continue to investigate with help from the financial crimes unit.
