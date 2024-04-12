Winnipeg police arrest 2 more suspects in string of break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Two more suspects are in custody in connection with a string of break-ins near the University of Manitoba, police say.

Beginning in October of last year through February — when a 23-year-old woman was arrested — police said apartment blocks, vehicles and garages were hit, with stolen credit cards later being used to make purchases.

Police said Friday that a second suspect was with the previously accused during break-ins to an apartment complex, mailboxes and a parked vehicle in the area.

A 38-year-old was arrested at a Fort Richmond home on Tuesday, along with a 40-year-old man.

Police seized two laptops — both of which had been reported stolen, one dating back to 2019 — hundreds of stolen identity documents and financial securities, and an air-powered rifle.

The woman has been charged with 16 offences related to the break-ins, while the man faces three weapons offences and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Police continue to investigate with help from the financial crimes unit.