Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 more suspects in string of break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two more suspects are in custody in connection with a string of break-ins near the University of Manitoba, police say.

Beginning in October of last year through February — when a 23-year-old woman was arrested — police said apartment blocks, vehicles and garages were hit, with stolen credit cards later being used to make purchases.

Police said Friday that a second suspect was with the previously accused during break-ins to an apartment complex, mailboxes and a parked vehicle in the area.

A 38-year-old was arrested at a Fort Richmond home on Tuesday, along with a 40-year-old man.

Police seized two laptops — both of which had been reported stolen, one dating back to 2019 — hundreds of stolen identity documents and financial securities, and an air-powered rifle.

The woman has been charged with 16 offences related to the break-ins, while the man faces three weapons offences and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Police continue to investigate with help from the financial crimes unit.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins'
Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins
