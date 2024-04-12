Man dead after overnight shooting in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the Country Hills area of Kitchener, Ont., according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, police say officers were dispatched to the area around Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road for an injury call.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

They say he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say this was a “targeted incident” and there is no concern for public safety.

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence on Friday as investigators canvass the area for witnesses and information.