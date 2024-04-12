Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Foreign interference inquiry to hear again from spy agency head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 7:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry'
Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry
WATCH: Trudeau calls China 'significant' foreign interference threat at public inquiry
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of Canada’s spy agency is slated to face fresh questions on Friday on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault is expected to clarify whether stark CSIS conclusions contained in briefing materials were actually conveyed to government officials.

Vigneault is scheduled to appear at the commission of inquiry via video conference Friday morning after testifying in person earlier this month.

Click to play video: 'What is the political fallout from latest foreign interference inquiry revelations?'
What is the political fallout from latest foreign interference inquiry revelations?
Trending Now

A CSIS memo tabled at the inquiry after Vigneault’s initial appearance baldly asserts that China “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says that until foreign meddling is viewed as an existential threat to Canadian democracy and governments forcefully and actively respond, the threat will persist.

However, testimony at the inquiry indicates that many points in written CSIS briefing materials were not relayed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or his officials.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices