Kelowna City Concert Band returns to stage for spring concert

The Kelowna City Concert Band is getting ready to strike a new tune.

The more than 60 members are rehearsing ahead of their upcoming spring concert called Folk Songs & Irregular Meters.

“In music, the meter refers to the time signature for a passage or a piece of music,” said Robert Payne

“The most common time signatures are 3/4, three beats per bar or a quarter note gets a beat or 4/4.”

The band was originally founded in 1864, before Kelowna gained its city status. These musicians of all ages have helped continue the tradition for 130 years and this concert is going to put their skills to the test.

Amy Neish has been a member of the band for more than 20 years and plays both the piccolo and the flute.

“It’s a little challenging for me, you have to pay attention. You have to really be counting and on your toes,” said Neish.

A newer member of the band, Mihai Covaser, who plays the trumpet, says he is enjoying the challenge.

“This is really some cool stuff. I myself am from Romania so it is really cool to see some folk music from Eastern Europe,” said Covaser.

“There is actually four gypsy dances it’s called, a piece called Puszta, a piece from the Eastern region that is really fun to play.”

The Kelowna City Concert band will flex their muscles at their Folk Songs and Irregular Meters on April 13 at the First Lutheran Church in Kelowna. For ticket information, visit www.theatre.kelowna.ca