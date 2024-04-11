Fashion photoshoot empowers adults with disabilities in Memramcook, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The future site of Eco Vision Memramcook’s new clothing boutique was bustling on Thursday during an employee photoshoot.

The social enterprise employs adults with disabilities through a bottle redemption centre and a thrift store.

Many of the participants were getting their hair and makeup done professionally for the first time.

“This is Hollywood and we’re gonna get our hair done!” employee Annie Belliveau said.

Executive Director Audrey Mazurek said their thrift store has outgrown its current location, and she wants the new location to have more of a boutique feel.

“One of the visions that came to me when we started talking about making it more of a higher end boutique was to have big posters of the participants modelling,” Mazurek said.

Mazurek hopes the photos will be empowering for the employees and other adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Many of them, especially the older generations didn’t have the chance to have social experiences and activities like prom,” she said. “Many of them were bullied, didn’t have any friends…my goal is to give them experiences that they wouldn’t have if they weren’t with us.”

Photographer André Boulard took on the photoshoot free of charge.

“The cause is very meaningful and it speaks volumes and to me,” Boulard said. “It’s very important to share and not be afraid to express yourself as a person.”

Students from the Jon Raymond Institute, a beauty school in Moncton, provided the hair and makeup for free as well.

Jon Raymond student Jillian Chaytor said she enjoyed working the the Eco Vision Memramcook employees.

“They all feel so excited and it’s so much fun, it really is,” she said.

Carmella Caroll, a 55-year-old Eco Vision Memramcook employee said she loved getting her hair and makeup done.

“I like working with my friends, with my boss, they’re all my friends,” she said.

Each of the participants was able to choose an outfit from the stock of the thrift store’s donated clothes.

“I like taking pictures a lot,” Caroll said.