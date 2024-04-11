Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Fashion photoshoot empowers adults with disabilities in Memramcook, N.B.

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 7:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. thrift store hoping to challenge stereotypes about intellectual disabilities'
N.B. thrift store hoping to challenge stereotypes about intellectual disabilities
A New Brunswick thrift store that employs adults with intellectual disabilities is expanding to offer a higher-end boutique experience. They’ll be decorating their new space with professional model shots of their employees, which they hope will challenge stereotypes. Suzanne Lapointe has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The future site of Eco Vision Memramcook’s new clothing boutique was bustling on Thursday during an employee photoshoot.

The social enterprise employs adults with disabilities through a bottle redemption centre and a thrift store.

Many of the participants were getting their hair and makeup done professionally for the first time.

“This is Hollywood and we’re gonna get our hair done!” employee Annie Belliveau said.

Executive Director Audrey Mazurek said their thrift store has outgrown its current location, and she wants the new location to have more of a boutique feel.

“One of the visions that came to me when we started talking about making it more of a higher end boutique was to have big posters of the participants modelling,” Mazurek said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mazurek hopes the photos will be empowering for the employees and other adults with intellectual disabilities.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Many of them, especially the older generations didn’t have the chance to have social experiences and activities like prom,” she said. “Many of them were bullied, didn’t have any friends…my goal is to give them experiences that they wouldn’t have if they weren’t with us.”

Photographer André Boulard took on the photoshoot free of charge.

“The cause is very meaningful and it speaks volumes and to me,” Boulard said. “It’s very important to share and not be afraid to express yourself as a person.”

Trending Now
More on Canada

Students from the Jon Raymond Institute, a beauty school in Moncton, provided the hair and makeup for free as well.

Jon Raymond student Jillian Chaytor said she enjoyed working the the Eco Vision Memramcook employees.

“They all feel so excited and it’s so much fun, it really is,” she said.

Carmella Caroll, a 55-year-old Eco Vision Memramcook employee said she loved getting her hair and makeup done.

“I like working with my friends, with my boss, they’re all my friends,” she said.

Each of the participants was able to choose an outfit from the stock of the thrift store’s donated clothes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I like taking pictures a lot,” Caroll said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices