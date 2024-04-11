City of Winnipeg to start spring cleaning, yard waste program soon

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is here and Winnipeg residents aren’t the only ones getting started on spring cleaning.

The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will be out sweeping roadways, bridges, sidewalks and pathways on Sunday. It said boulevards and medians on major routes will also be freshened up, along with litter and debris in city parks.

Its annual yard waste program will kickstart on April 29, the city said.

Winnipeggers are encouraged to watch for temporary no parking signage, and to avoid parking on their street when it’s scheduled for cleaning.

More information can be found on the city’s website at winnipeg.ca/springcleanup.

The portal includes safety tips, facts and questions, and a searchable residential “streets cleanup status” map. The city said the map shows which streets will be cleaned within 24 hours, and those already done.

It said there is a $150 fee for parking in no-park areas, and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.