Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Winnipeg to start spring cleaning, yard waste program soon

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Signs warning Calgarians about the start of the city's annual street sweeping program are popping up around the city. View image in full screen
Spring is here, and Winnipeg residents aren't the only ones getting started on spring cleaning. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spring is here and Winnipeg residents aren’t the only ones getting started on spring cleaning.

The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will be out sweeping roadways, bridges, sidewalks and pathways on Sunday. It said boulevards and medians on major routes will also be freshened up, along with litter and debris in city parks.

Its annual yard waste program will kickstart on April 29, the city said.

Winnipeggers are encouraged to watch for temporary no parking signage, and to avoid parking on their street when it’s scheduled for cleaning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

More information can be found on the city’s website at winnipeg.ca/springcleanup.

The portal includes safety tips, facts and questions, and a searchable residential “streets cleanup status” map. The city said the map shows which streets will be cleaned within 24 hours, and those already done.

Story continues below advertisement

It said there is a $150 fee for parking in no-park areas, and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle safety and dirty streets'
Motorcycle safety and dirty streets
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices