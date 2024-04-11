Elections BC probing 12 B.C. municipal parties over financing, advertising

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen municipal political parties in British Columbia, including those that won council majorities in Vancouver and Burnaby in 2022, are under investigation by Elections BC for possible financing or advertising violations.

Elections BC says in a news release that the potential violations relate to accepting prohibited contributions, failing to deal with such contributions, or sponsoring election advertisements without an authorization statement.

It says the parties under investigation include Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver and the Burnaby Citizen’s Association, both of which won council majorities.

Contract With Langley, the party whose slate won the mayor’s office and a council majority in Langley Township, is also being investigated.

Elections BC says no contraventions have been confirmed and all parties have been co-operative.

It says rules governing local elections restrict contributions to citizens or permanent residents who live in B.C., ban donations from organizations and limit an individual’s contributions to $1,250 per campaign.

Violations are subject to administrative and monetary penalties.

Vancouver parties under investigation also include Vision Vancouver, the Civic Non-Partisan Association, Forward Together, and Progress Vancouver.

Others parties named in the probe are the Safe Surrey Coalition, Surrey First, and United Surrey, as well as the Richmond Community Coalition and Kelowna’s Spirit Alliance.