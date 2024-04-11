London Police Service Board announces city’s newest deputy chief of police

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service Board has announced the newest deputy chief joining police leadership.

Deputy chief-designate Treena MacSween was introduced at a news conference held at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters Thursday morning.

The search for a new deputy chief had brought in candidates from various police forces across the country, but board chair Ali Chabar says MacSween was the clear winner.

“When deputy chief-designate MacSween walked into the boardroom for her first interview, after her first or second answer to her questions, we recognized that we were part of something special,” Chahbar said.

“Her vision for the role that she could play in helping to bring transformative change to policing here in the City of London, under the leadership of Chief Truong, it’s a vision that this board shares and it’s a vision that defines what we’re trying to do here as part of this board.”

MacSween brings 26 years of police experience to the deputy chief position, having served in leadership roles managing operational, investigative and administrative portfolios at both the Peel Regional and Hamilton police services.

Most recently, MacSween worked as an inspector with Hamilton police, where she was in charge of the field support division.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am to be joining the stellar team of Deputy McIntyre, Deputy Bastien, and Chief Truong,” MacSween said.

“If someone had told me 26 years ago that I’d be standing here and have the title of Deputy Chief in front of my name, I would have never believed it. My hope is that this promotion will serve as inspirations for others because I truly believe that if you can see it, you can be it.”

MacSween’s appointment marks a historic moment for the LPS, being the first woman of colour to join the command team.

In addition, when she’s sworn in, MacSween will be the highest-ranking Black female police officer in Canada.

When asked how she felt about the distinction, she struggled to find the words.

“I don’t have words for it, to be honest. It’s quite moving and it’s a proud moment for me,” she said.

“I recognize that I need to be a role model for other females and racialized officers in policing, because we need to make sure that the police service reflects the community.”

MacSween says her first month will be spent getting to know the nearly 900 officers and civilian staffers who work for the LPS, but after that, she’ll focus on strengthening community trust in police.

“I look forward to contributing to the realization of Chief Truong’s priorities of improving community safety, strengthening and building community trust and advancing organizational wellness,” she said.

The announcement of a new chief comes hot on the heels of the record-setting $672-million budget for the next four years.

Police Chief Thai Truong has said the spending is the best way to modernize London’s police force and get it up to speed with other services. London has some of the longest response times and the second-fewest officers per capita in the province.