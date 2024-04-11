Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario won’t divulge fines for hospital patients refusing LTC transfers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario patients could face hospital fees for refusing to move to long-term care'
Ontario patients could face hospital fees for refusing to move to long-term care
WATCH - Ontario patients could face hospital fees for refusing to move to long-term care – Aug 24, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and her ministry are refusing to divulge the amount of money that seven patients in the province have been fined for refusing transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.

A law enacted in 2022, known as Bill 7, requires hospitals to levy fines of $400 a day on patients who can be discharged but need long-term care and are refusing to go to a home selected for them by a placement co-ordinator.

The government has long said it was not aware of anyone being fined, but a spokesperson for Jones said last week that they just learned that seven people have been fined, as Ontario Health had not been relaying that information.

Click to play video: 'Ford government accused of ramming through changes to health care in Ontario'
Ford government accused of ramming through changes to health care in Ontario
Trending Now

Since then, daily requests to the ministry by The Canadian Press for the total charges those seven people face have been ignored.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, when asked the same question, Jones did not provide a response.

The three opposition parties say the law should be repealed, but at a bare minimum the government should be transparent about the effects of its law on patients and their families.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices