Crime

2 young men, 1 youth charged in home invasion, kidnapping case in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. teens arrested in violent home invasion and kidnapping'
B.C. teens arrested in violent home invasion and kidnapping
Three teens have been arrested and charged in a violent home invasion and kidnapping. Vancouver police say it happened back on March 11, 2023 -- when an East Vancouver home was broken into, and four members of the same family were driven outside of the city and held hostage.
Two young men and a youth have been charged in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping in Vancouver.

On March 11, 2023, Vancouver police investigators began an investigation after a reported nighttime home invasion and kidnapping of a family of four in East Vancouver.

The victims were driven outside of Vancouver and held hostage “for a period of time,” police said.

“We’ve spent months collecting and methodically analyzing evidence in this case, and that work led us to the arrest of three suspects who have now been charged for their alleged roles in these crimes,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges for 19-year-old Duoth Techen Garkouth, 19-year-old Ramadhan Ibrahim-Hussein and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named due to being a minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Ibrahim-Hussein and the 17-year-old were arrested in Surrey on April 3.

Garkouth was arrested on Wednesday in New Westminster.

All three remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.'
Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.
