2 young men, 1 youth charged in home invasion, kidnapping case in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two young men and a youth have been charged in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping in Vancouver.

On March 11, 2023, Vancouver police investigators began an investigation after a reported nighttime home invasion and kidnapping of a family of four in East Vancouver.

The victims were driven outside of Vancouver and held hostage “for a period of time,” police said.

“We’ve spent months collecting and methodically analyzing evidence in this case, and that work led us to the arrest of three suspects who have now been charged for their alleged roles in these crimes,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges for 19-year-old Duoth Techen Garkouth, 19-year-old Ramadhan Ibrahim-Hussein and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named due to being a minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Ibrahim-Hussein and the 17-year-old were arrested in Surrey on April 3.

Garkouth was arrested on Wednesday in New Westminster.

All three remain in custody.