Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. unveils plans to regulate cryptocurrency mining electricity use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s crypto-mining pause upheld in court ruling'
B.C.’s crypto-mining pause upheld in court ruling
A cryptocurrency mining company has lost a bid to force BC Hydro to provide the large amounts of power it needs for its high-performance computer operation. As Aaron McArthur reports, the move upholds the province's pause on power connections for new crypto miners – Feb 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia is proposing legal changes that would allow the government to regulate the supply of electricity to cryptocurrency miners.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy says cryptocurrency miners consume large amounts of electricity to constantly run high-powered computers while creating very few jobs or economic opportunities.

It says the legislative amendments would allow the government to prohibit or restrict the provision of electricity to cryptocurrency miners because “unchecked growth” of the sector could make it challenging and more costly to provide electricity to homes and other businesses.

Click to play video: 'WMO head declares ‘red alert’ over state of the climate'
WMO head declares ‘red alert’ over state of the climate

The province directed the BC Utilities Commission in December 2022 to suspend new electricity connections for cryptocurrency mining for 18 months.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The statement says 21 projects, requesting a total of 11,700 gigawatt hours of power per year, were temporarily suspended from receiving power.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It says that amount of electricity is more than double what the new Site C dam will be able to generate.

Proposed changes also include amendments to repeal sections of the Clean Energy Act used to create the former government’s Standing Offer Program to buy electricity.

The statement says purchases under the program, which was suspended in 2019, were made at well above market rates.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices