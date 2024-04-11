Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies after pickup truck crashes into concrete divider: Manitoba RCMP

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
One person is dead after a crash on the Perimeter Highway near Lagimodiere Boulevard. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a crash on the Perimeter Highway near Lagimodiere Boulevard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a crash on the Perimeter Highway near Lagimodiere Boulevard just outside Winnipeg.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP were told about a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lane on the highway, officers said. Not long after, Mounties said they got a call about a crash there.

Authorities said a pickup truck passed a median separating the lanes, then crossed the westbound lanes into a concrete divider at “what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 34-year-old driver from Winnipeg was the only one in the vehicle and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are trying to figure out the cause of the crash, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Toddler survives deadly Manitoba car crash, others sustain serious injuries'
Toddler survives deadly Manitoba car crash, others sustain serious injuries
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices