Man dies after pickup truck crashes into concrete divider: Manitoba RCMP

One person is dead after a crash on the Perimeter Highway near Lagimodiere Boulevard just outside Winnipeg.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP were told about a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lane on the highway, officers said. Not long after, Mounties said they got a call about a crash there.

Authorities said a pickup truck passed a median separating the lanes, then crossed the westbound lanes into a concrete divider at “what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”

The 34-year-old driver from Winnipeg was the only one in the vehicle and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are trying to figure out the cause of the crash, RCMP said.