Hamilton’s Prom Project 2024 expected to serve close to a thousand at Sir Winston Churchill High

The chair of Hamilton’s Prom Project expects some mayhem in the gym at Sir Winston Churchill High this weekend as students try to find the perfect outfit at a pop-up shop.

Cathy Weaver Elementary School teacher Kelly McLaughlin says about a thousand students are likely to take part in the initiative that started a decade ago to promote inclusivity.

“They walk in, they’re greeted by a personal shopper who assists them with their size and what are you looking for,” she explained. “Then they have about an hour to find their perfect outfit.”

McLaughlin says the first edition ten years ago was less than half the size of Saturday’s upcoming show but operated in a similar fashion offering free selections through donations from two dozen businesses that contributed.

“We started collections in February and have about 100,000 outfits right now all in this small walk-in closet,” said McLaughlin

Donation boxes were set up at 25 businesses across Hamilton during the 2024 campaign.

The Prom Project takes in donations of new and gently-used formalwear. It often sees a shortage in smaller-sized up-to-date clothing for boys, and larger-sized dresses for girls.

Some 150 volunteers are expected to put in time during the event at Churchill between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 13.