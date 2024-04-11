Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton’s Prom Project 2024 expected to serve close to a thousand at Sir Winston Churchill High

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 5:30 pm
1 min read
Photo of Two prom dresses and a pair of mens jackets. View image in full screen
Photo of donations to the 2023 edition of the Prom Project in Hamilton. @PromProjectHam / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The chair of Hamilton’s Prom Project expects some mayhem in the gym at Sir Winston Churchill High this weekend as students try to find the perfect outfit at a pop-up shop.

Cathy Weaver Elementary School teacher Kelly McLaughlin says about a thousand students are likely to take part in the initiative that started a decade ago to promote inclusivity.

“They walk in, they’re greeted by a personal shopper who assists them with their size and what are you looking for,” she explained. “Then they have about an hour to find their perfect outfit.”

Hamilton’s Prom Project 2024 expected to serve close to a thousand at Sir Winston Churchill High - image View image in full screen
@PromProjectHam / X

McLaughlin says the first edition ten years ago was less than half the size of Saturday’s upcoming show but operated in a similar fashion offering free selections through donations from two dozen businesses that contributed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We started collections in February and have about 100,000 outfits right now all in this small walk-in closet,” said McLaughlin

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Donation boxes were set up at 25 businesses across Hamilton during the 2024 campaign.

The Prom Project takes in donations of new and gently-used formalwear. It often sees a shortage in smaller-sized up-to-date clothing for boys, and larger-sized dresses for girls.

Some 150 volunteers are expected to put in time during the event at Churchill between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 13.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices