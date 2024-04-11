Ibrahim Ali: Judge rejects B.C. teen killer’s bid to have conviction tossed for delays

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a young teen girl in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.

Justice Lance Bernard made the ruling, with reasons to follow, moments after defence lawyer Kevin McCullough made his final rebuttal in the matter that could have seen Ali go free.

Ali was found guilty in December of first-degree murder in the death of the girl whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017.

More to come…