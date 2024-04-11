Menu

Crime

Ibrahim Ali: Judge rejects B.C. teen killer’s bid to have conviction tossed for delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawyer for convicted killer Ibrahim Ali asks court to overturn guilty verdict'
Lawyer for convicted killer Ibrahim Ali asks court to overturn guilty verdict
The lawyer for convicted killer Ibrahim Ali, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Burnaby teen, wants the verdict thrown out. Rumina Daya explains why – Apr 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a young teen girl in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.

Justice Lance Bernard made the ruling, with reasons to follow, moments after defence lawyer Kevin McCullough made his final rebuttal in the matter that could have seen Ali go free.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ali was found guilty in December of first-degree murder in the death of the girl whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Crown blames defence for delays in Ibrahim Ali’s murder trial'
Crown blames defence for delays in Ibrahim Ali’s murder trial
© 2024 The Canadian Press

