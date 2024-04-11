Menu

‘Stay away from bodies of water’: Toronto expected to get significant rainfall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 1:46 pm
Rapid rainfall leads to Toronto flooding
WATCH - Rapid rainfall has led to flooding in Toronto – Jul 17, 2019
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto saying that significant rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres in some areas are possible by Friday morning.

The weather agency said Thursday that rain has “overspread the area” and will continue throughout the night.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 45 mm are expected, with higher amounts of up to 50 mm possible for areas that get thunderstorms.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the weather agency said.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, it has issued a water safety statement.

“Water levels in rivers may be higher than normal, and banks may be slippery,” it said Thursday.

“Please stay away from bodies of water and low-lying areas.”

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to taper to showers through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon and night, Environment Canada said winds will intensify with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

