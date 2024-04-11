Toronto man poses as cop, sexually assaults minors after buying them drinks: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they charged a man who misrepresented himself as an officer online and then allegedly sexually assaulted victims who were underage after buying them drinks.

Police said between March 10 and March 31, the man used online apps such as OME TV, Snapchat and other social media platforms to communicate with minors.

Police allege that he pretended to be a police officer to gain their trust, and said that the man was formerly a recruit at the Ontario Police College.

Police said he would meet victims in person and take them to a bar “knowing they were not of legal drinking age.”

“He purchased alcoholic beverages for the victims to consume and then sexually assaulted them,” police allege.

Police said one of the victims was allegedly filmed without their knowledge.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Toronto on April 5.

He faces several charges including three counts of sexual assault and sexual interference, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, falsely representing as a peace officer, among other charges.

Search warrants were also executed and police said officers seized several items including electronic devices.

“Toronto Police are concerned there are more victims, and are requesting the assistance of the public to notify the Internet Child Exploitation Section of the Toronto Police Service with any information,” police said.