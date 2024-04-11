Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Hidden in their bags’: B.C. nurse speaks out about drug use in hospital 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 11:04 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Nurse speaks out about patient drug use at Royal Columbian Hospital'
Nurse speaks out about patient drug use at Royal Columbian Hospital
A nurse at Royal Columbian Hospital is speaking out about a rise in illicit drug by some patients at the hospital. Angela Jung reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. nurse has spoken with Global News about her experience working the front lines at Royal Columbian Hospital regarding drug use.

Chelsea Robertson is the latest to ring the alarm about open drug use, and the challenges nurses and health-care workers are facing at hospitals.

“The patients keep (the drugs) hidden in their bag and then use them on site when we are not looking. I’ve seen that happen,” she said.

Robertson is an intensive care outreach nurse at the hospital.

She said since the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs in B.C., nurses have been dealing with an influx of overdoses and drug use in patients’ rooms.

“I spent most of my Christmas Eve up there, just pushing Narcan and trying to make sure everyone was safe,” Robertson said. “There’s just so many challenges in health care right now. It’s just another one to add to the table.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tackling open drug use, trafficking in hospitals'
Tackling open drug use, trafficking in hospitals

Other nurses at the hospital spoke with Global News as well. They did not want their names published but confirmed drug use inside the hospital has been getting worse.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix previously said to keep patients and staff safe, 320 extra security guards have been hired for hospitals.

A task force is also being created to standardize rules to ensure drug use only happens in designated areas.

The BC Nurses’ Union has been vocal about its concerns for its members.

About a week ago, the union told Global News that very few health authorities are making their employees feel safe and if concerns are raised they’re not taken seriously.

“Decriminalization doesn’t mean that consumption should take place in a hospital setting. I think that just needs to be considered and needs to be addressed,” Adriane Gear said, with BC Nurses’ Union.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, from our perspective for our members, this is becoming a health and safety issue.”

Nurses have also reported they’re seeing a surge in weapons making their way into hospitals along with the increase in drugs.

Click to play video: 'Health minister establishes task force on illicit drugs in hospitals'
Health minister establishes task force on illicit drugs in hospitals

Dix has been adamant that rules in hospital settings need to be followed by patients.

“With respect to weapons … not allowed. Period,” Dix said. “And with respect to smoking (in hospitals), it’s not allowed at all. That doesn’t mean that these rules are never violated but what it does mean is that they are clear. The direction is clear (and) the rules are straightforward.”

Dix continued, “They’re very significant challenges. Not everybody follows the rules and that presents real difficulties. The rules are straightforward and that doesn’t mean they’re easy to enforce. We take every step to ensure that our nurses and health-care professionals are not peace officers, they are health-care workers.”

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices