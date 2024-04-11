‘Hidden in their bags’: B.C. nurse speaks out about drug use in hospital 

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. nurse has spoken with Global News about her experience working the front lines at Royal Columbian Hospital regarding drug use.

Chelsea Robertson is the latest to ring the alarm about open drug use, and the challenges nurses and health-care workers are facing at hospitals.

“The patients keep (the drugs) hidden in their bag and then use them on site when we are not looking. I’ve seen that happen,” she said.

Robertson is an intensive care outreach nurse at the hospital.

She said since the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs in B.C., nurses have been dealing with an influx of overdoses and drug use in patients’ rooms.

“I spent most of my Christmas Eve up there, just pushing Narcan and trying to make sure everyone was safe,” Robertson said. “There’s just so many challenges in health care right now. It’s just another one to add to the table.”

Other nurses at the hospital spoke with Global News as well. They did not want their names published but confirmed drug use inside the hospital has been getting worse.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix previously said to keep patients and staff safe, 320 extra security guards have been hired for hospitals.

A task force is also being created to standardize rules to ensure drug use only happens in designated areas.

The BC Nurses’ Union has been vocal about its concerns for its members.

About a week ago, the union told Global News that very few health authorities are making their employees feel safe and if concerns are raised they’re not taken seriously.

“Decriminalization doesn’t mean that consumption should take place in a hospital setting. I think that just needs to be considered and needs to be addressed,” Adriane Gear said, with BC Nurses’ Union.

“Ultimately, from our perspective for our members, this is becoming a health and safety issue.”

Nurses have also reported they’re seeing a surge in weapons making their way into hospitals along with the increase in drugs.

Dix has been adamant that rules in hospital settings need to be followed by patients.

“With respect to weapons … not allowed. Period,” Dix said. “And with respect to smoking (in hospitals), it’s not allowed at all. That doesn’t mean that these rules are never violated but what it does mean is that they are clear. The direction is clear (and) the rules are straightforward.”

Dix continued, “They’re very significant challenges. Not everybody follows the rules and that presents real difficulties. The rules are straightforward and that doesn’t mean they’re easy to enforce. We take every step to ensure that our nurses and health-care professionals are not peace officers, they are health-care workers.”