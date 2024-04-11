Menu

Canada

Cineplex sees box office revenue up 46% from 1 year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Movie theatre company Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for March was up 46 per cent compared with a year ago, helped by “Dune: Part Two” and “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

The company says its box office revenue totalled $59.2 million for the month, up from $40.6 million in the same month last year.

Cineplex also said the total amounted to 95 per cent of what it saw in March 2019 before the pandemic when its take at the box office amounted to $62.6 million.

The company says 46.1 per cent of its box office revenue for March this year came from premium seats including Imax, UltraAVX and VIP.

It says 9.1 per cent of its March box office revenues came from international films.

Total box office revenue at Cineplex for the first three months of the year totalled $125.1 million, up from $123.3 million in the first three months of 2023.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

