15-year-olds arrested after Kitchener carjacking linked to March Break robberies

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens who were arrested after an attempted carjacking in Kitchener have been charged with several other incidents which occurred over the March Break.

Last Thursday, three suspects approached a woman as she was getting into her Lexus on Belmont Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

One held a gun as the trio attempted to force the woman from her Lexus. They ran off as some bystanders began to approach them, according to police.

Police located two of the three suspects a short time later at King Street and Union Boulevard before arresting them.

The boys, both aged 15, were charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. In addition, one teen was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say they have linked the teens two another four incidents — either robberies or attempted robberies — which took place between March 10 and March 14.

This led officers to search two homes in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Police say the 15-year-olds are facing a number of other charges including robbery with weapon, disguise with Intent and robbery with a firearm. In addition, one was also charged with point firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers are looking to identify additional suspects in connection with the incidents, according to police.