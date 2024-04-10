Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Suspected drug use at Penticton hospital sickens employees: Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
File photo of Penticton Regional Hospital. View image in full screen
File photo of Penticton Regional Hospital. Interior Health
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspected drug-use incident at an Okanagan hospital that left several staff members feeling unwell is being investigated.

Interior Health says it happened on April 7 at Penticton Regional Hospital and involved a strong odour coming from a room.

“While substance use is suspected, we are still investigating,” Interior Health told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate Interior Health data breach'
Police investigate Interior Health data breach

“At that time, staff took all precautions by closing off the area to staff and visitors, relocating a patient in an adjacent room, and increasing ventilation and adding air purification units.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health said several staff members reported feeling unwell, with some going to the emergency room.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Any incident involving illicit substances in a hospital is concerning and our priority is the health of all impacted individuals and determining what took place,” Interior Health said.

Trending Now

“We appreciate the quick response from our hospital staff when the odour was detected.”

The health agency added that smoking any substance is not permitted in its hospitals “and we have protocols in place to keep staff and patients safe when an incident like this occurs.”

Click to play video: 'Interior Health stops use of COVID-19 rapid tests'
Interior Health stops use of COVID-19 rapid tests
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices