Suspected drug use at Penticton hospital sickens employees: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

A suspected drug-use incident at an Okanagan hospital that left several staff members feeling unwell is being investigated.

Interior Health says it happened on April 7 at Penticton Regional Hospital and involved a strong odour coming from a room.

“While substance use is suspected, we are still investigating,” Interior Health told Global News.

2:11 Police investigate Interior Health data breach

“At that time, staff took all precautions by closing off the area to staff and visitors, relocating a patient in an adjacent room, and increasing ventilation and adding air purification units.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health said several staff members reported feeling unwell, with some going to the emergency room.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Any incident involving illicit substances in a hospital is concerning and our priority is the health of all impacted individuals and determining what took place,” Interior Health said.

“We appreciate the quick response from our hospital staff when the odour was detected.”

The health agency added that smoking any substance is not permitted in its hospitals “and we have protocols in place to keep staff and patients safe when an incident like this occurs.”