Provincial park pass and camping fees frozen in Manitoba, minister says

The Manitoba government has announced provincial park pass and camping fees are freezing this season.

In 2020, the province “announced it was signing a contract with an American-based service provider to administer the park pass program. The fees associated with the contract were scheduled to increase this year,” said environment and climate change minister, Tracy Schmidt.

But with $46 million in Manitoba’s 2024 budget, that won’t be necessary, she said.

There are also a few times a year when the province offers free provincial park entry, the minister said. This year those dates include June 7 to 9, July 15 to 21, and Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Feb. 1 to 28 in the new year will also be free to park attendees.

Information about provincial park fees can be found on the province’s website at www.gov.mb.ca.

