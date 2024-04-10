Terry Fox collection will be housed at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and visitors from British Columbia and around the world will soon have a place to go to learn about and honour Terry Fox.

On Wednesday, the Royal BC Museum and Terry Fox Centre announced that the museum will become stewards of the Fox family’s collection of objects from throughout his life and the 1980 Marathon of Hope.

“For 44 years, Terry Fox has been an inspiration to Canadians and we are thrilled to be entrusted with the stewardship of this important collection,” Tracey Drake, CEO of the Royal BC Museum said in a statement.

“The Royal BC Museum is proud to work alongside the Terry Fox Centre and Fox family to safeguard and preserve Terry’s legacy, and dream, for future generations.”

The collection will include items owned and worn by Fox, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore on his daily runs, the van he and his best friend/driver Doug and younger brother Darrell slept in throughout the journey, and a large collection of letters written to Fox from school children across the country.

“We are excited by how our partnership with the Royal BC Museum will assist us in our efforts to engage Canadians and people worldwide with Terry’s story of hope, courage and determination,” says Darrell Fox on behalf of the Terry Fox family and the Terry Fox Centre.

“Terry is not with us physically, but his shoes, leg, sock and Marathon of Hope t-shirts, together with thousands of other artifacts, will inspire future generations to pursue their dreams while giving back.”

On April 12, it would have been 44 years since the day Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope.

His journey was cut short on Sept. 1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario when the cancer that would go on to claim Fox’s life returned.

He died at age 22.