Osoyoos Desert Centre turning 25 this month

The Osoyoos Desert Centre will celebrate its 25th anniversary this month.

The centre will open for the upcoming year on Saturday, April 27, with that date also doubling as its anniversary.

Located three kilometres north of Osoyoos, the desert centre is a 67-acre facility that offers guided or self-guided tours along its 1.5-kilometre boardwalk.

The area is classified as semi-arid and is home to a fragile ecosystem and many at-risk species.

“This is such a special milestone year for our organization,” said Jayme Friedt, the desert centre’s executive director. “At 25, the ODC has played a big part in exploring and understanding our region’s natural spaces.”

According to Friedt, the desert centre averages around 100,000 visitors a year.

“Each year we welcome on average 10,000 visitors from around the world. That’s a quarter million people in our 25-year history! It truly is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers, staff and visitors who have brought us to where we are today.”

“We offer people a chance to immerse themselves in this incredible environment while respecting its delicate nature,” Friedt said. “People are blown away by the landscape and love discovering all the plants and critters that call our desert home – like Spadefoots, Behr’s Hairstreak, Nuttall’s Cottontail, Western Bluebirds, and of course the antelope-brush and prickly pear cactus, to name just a few.”

Two years ago, the University of Arizona published a study that said the smell of desert rain can not only lead to euphoria, but it may also have additional health benefits, as plants release oils and other chemicals after a good soaking.

That study is available online.

More information about the Osoyoos Desert Centre, including ticket prices, is available online.