‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow spin-off canned by HBO, says Kit Harington

HBO has given a no-go to Jon Snow.

Actor Kit Harington, who played the famous Night Watch commander in Game of Thrones, told ScreenRant this week that a Jon Snow spinoff is “off the table.”

Harington, 37, said the series had previously been in development with HBO, but it’s since been shut down. The actor said he and HBO creators scrapped the series because they “couldn’t find the right story to tell.”

News of a Jon Snow spinoff was first reported in 2022, though Harington and HBO were tight-lipped.

While promoting his new crime drama Blood for Dust on Tuesday, Harington said he’d avoided mentioning the series while it was in development for fear of preemptively exciting or aggravating the Game of Thrones fanbase.

“In development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it,” Harington said of the spinoff. “And currently, it’s not.”

View image in full screen Kit Harington as Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones.’. HBO

Harington said the ideas pitched during development didn’t make he and the HBO team excited enough to move forward into production.

“We decided to lay down tools with it for the time being,” Harrington said. “There may be a time in the future when we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

HBO has not commented on the decision to cease development of the Jon Snow spinoff.

The massively popular TV show Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run in 2019 (with a finale that largely panned among critics and fans of the series).

Since then, the prequel House of the Dragon has continued to grip much of the Game of Thrones fanbase, while also attracting the attention of newcomers to the fandom with tales of an internal House Targaryen succession war. The second season will premiere on June 16.

Another prequel, called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is also in the works. The story is set a century before Game of Thrones and is executive produced by George R. R. Martin, who wrote the novels.