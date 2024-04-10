Cart swaps for black garbage carts begins next week in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents who requested a smaller black garbage cart before March 1 will have their new cart delivered between April 15 and June 15.

Nearly 16,000 residents requested a smaller cart.

A release from the city of Saskatoon said residents should roll out their current cart on each garbage collection day and leave it out until 6 p.m. during the cart swap window.

The city said the smaller cart won’t be given until the current cart for the household is received.

The delivery schedule can be viewed on the city of Saskatoon’s website.

If a cart swap is missed during the first period, the city said there will be another opportunity to swap carts in the fall. Requests for that will be accepted beginning July 8.