Toronto pharmacy robberies drop sharply after narcotics secured in time-delayed safes

Pharmacies in Toronto and across Ontario are now using time-delayed safes to secure narcotics such as oxycodone, morphine and codeine, and that have curbed the previously alarming increase in robberies.

“To provide context, pharmacy robberies were very lucrative. Each pill obtained was sold for profit and there was an obvious demand,” said Toronto Police Insp. Joseph Matys at an announcement on Wednesday alongside the Ontario College of Pharmacists and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

In Toronto alone, police said there were 49 pharmacy robberies in 2021, jumping to 123 in 2022. In 2023, there were 94 pharmacy robberies.

By this time last year, police said there were 60 pharmacy robberies compared with only 10 so far in 2024 after the implementation of time-delayed safes.

Police and media were reporting on the noticeable increase in these violent robberies that were causing a public safety concern.

“They were violently attacking pharmacists, staff and putting the safety of customers at risk,” Matys said, adding that those committing the pharmacy robberies often used stolen vehicles.

“And of course, the drugs would end up on the streets contributing to the opioid epidemic that is resulting in overdose deaths and having a traumatic and devastating effect on our communities,” Matys continued.

After consulting with pharmacies, Matys said the introduction of time-delayed safes resulted in an 82 per cent decrease in those robberies for this year compared with the same time last year.

“In working with law enforcement, we’ve learned that perpetrators who commit pharmacy robberies rely on getting in and out of a pharmacy quickly. The evidence is clear. When criminals know that narcotics are secured in a time-delayed safe, it serves as a strong deterrent,” said James Morrison, board chair of Ontario College of Pharmacists.

In addition to the safes, other measures included investments on good surveillance cameras and panic alarms.

Police said all 4,900 pharmacies in Ontario report they are using time-delayed safes.