Share



Canada

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund recognized for work during devastating wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 8:23 pm
1 min read
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, left, received a plaque on Tuesday for his work during last year’s McDougall Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, left, received a plaque on Tuesday for his work during last year’s McDougall Creek wildfire. Global News
Just weeks before a gratitude event for Okanagan wildfire responders, the man considered the face of first responders during the McDougall Creek wildfire is being recognized.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund was given a plaque at city hall earlier Tuesday for his tireless work during last year’s devastating blaze.

“Well, like a lot of aspects of this fire, it’s all very overwhelming,” Brolund said.

“It was overwhelming right from the very first moment and, of course, the outpouring of support has also been very overwhelming.”

Global BC Presents: West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

Brolund was honoured by organizers of the gratitude event, which will take place in West Kelowna on Saturday, April 27 at Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While flattered, the city’s fire chief says he’s just one of some 10,000 stories, all of which deserve recognition.

“I’m often the one who’s recognized. I’m often the one that’s seen as being behind it. But this wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for 10,000 people who came together,” said Brolund.

“Whether it was the firefighters who work below me, the other emergency responders, public works employees, the wildfire service, the RCMP, city staff … I could go on and on and on.

“But seeing all of those people recognized is a great thing.”

More information about the gratitude event is available online.

