‘Maybe things would be different’: BC United calls for Mental Health Act changes

Send this page to someone via email

BC United is introducing a new piece of legislation to improve communication between families whose loved ones are experiencing a mental health crisis and their health-care professionals.

The Mental Health Amendment Act would require health-care teams to consult with families when certifying a patient under the Mental Health Act and inform them before their patient is discharged.

Families who have lost a loved one inspired the legislation.

They say lives might have been saved with better sharing of information.

“If we had notification, if we had medical staff interacting with us as a family, James might still be alive today,” Alex Pazder who lost his brother to suicide told Global News.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“If they had been able to converse with us, if they had been able to listen to our side of things, then maybe things would be different.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:14 B.C. sisters urge change after brother takes his life following hospital discharge

Elenor Sturko, B.C. United’s mental health, addictions and recovery critic, who introduced the bill, said the people who know those in crisis best are their families and loved ones.

“They have life-long experience in knowing the person who’s in crisis. They have a wealth of information to provide to their loved one’s care team to help, and they want to help,” she said.

The provincial government says it is reviewing this legislation while working to address concerns about the existing family notification guidelines.