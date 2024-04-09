St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont. receives accreditation for degree in science nursing

It may well be the first of its kind in Ontario, as the St. Lawrence College in Kingston welcomes the accreditation of its bachelor of science in nursing degree.

The move to recognize the degree, by the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, was finalized on Monday, according to the college. In a media release, the college said such accreditation “solidifies (its) commitment to excellence in nursing education and ensures that its program meets rigorous standards of quality and effectiveness.”

The process of accreditation for the standalone bachelor’s degree, according to associate dean Laralea Stalkie, began three years ago.

“Three years ago, we were one of two colleges given the opportunity to provide nursing degree education at the college, instead of having a collaborative partnership with a university,” she said, noting that the recognition showcases the “quality of the nursing program” at the institution.

“The accreditation actually shows the calibre of not only our program but the college that we offer it in, our students and our faculty.”

Along with the bachelor’s program, the college offers a transitional program for practical nurses to earn their bachelor’s degree in science nursing. According to Stalkie, the school is seeking accreditation for that program as well.