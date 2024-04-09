3 men charged after fatal Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton, Ont., nearly three months ago.

Peel Regional Police say the shooting happened in the Stokes Road area just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The victim, identified by police as Tesean Alvarez, was operating a vehicle in the area when he and another occupant in the vehicle were involved in a “violent altercation.”

During the altercation, Alvarez was shot and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

On Tuesday, police said they have since identified the parties involved and have made arrests in connection with the investigation.

According to Peel police, on April 3, a 24-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say this suspect was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, on April 4, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old from Brampton were also arrested. Police say the 21-year-old has been charged with several offences, including one count of second-degree murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say the 22-year-old has been charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused were all held for bail hearings and attended the Ontario court of justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance, dashcam or digital video footage of this incident, is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police by calling 905-453-2121 ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).