Metro Vancouver lawn watering restrictions go into effect on May 1

Residents in Metro Vancouver will only be able to water their lawns a maximum of once a week starting on May 1.

Due to a low snowpack and an expectation that it will be a hot and dry summer, residents and businesses are being asked to conserve water.

“Our water use plans are carefully tuned to respond to climate change and public demand, and we rely in part on residents doing the right thing by not wasting treated drinking water on their lawns,” said George V. Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors, in a statement.

According to the board, reservoirs are on target to be full by mid-May with snowpack currently at 56 per cent of the historical average.

Weather forecasters say this spring and summer will likely be drier and hotter.

“Last year, we had to ban lawn watering mid-summer because use of our treated drinking water for outdoor use was too high,” said Malcolm Brodie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s water committee, in a statement.

“This year, we’re hoping to avoid escalating restrictions for as long as possible, but it really depends on you. Let your lawn go brown this summer, and save water for where it’s needed most: cooking, cleaning, and drinking.”

As of May 1, residents and businesses will be permitted to water lawns one morning per week during Stage 1 restrictions, with designated days determined by property address and type. Trees, shrubs, and flowers may be watered in the morning when using a sprinkler, or at any time when hand-watered or using drip irrigation. Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions. Lawn watering restrictions will be in place from May 1 until Oct. 15.

STAGE 1 RESIDENTIAL LAWN WATERING ALLOWED:

Even-numbered addresses: Saturdays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Sundays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation

STAGE 1 NON-RESIDENTIAL LAWN WATERING ALLOWED:

Even-numbered addresses: Mondays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation

These restrictions do not apply to the use of rainwater, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other water sources outside the regional and municipal drinking water supply system.