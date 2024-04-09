Menu

Crime

Five arrested in Manitoba community after RCMP drug bust

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:00 pm
Four people are behind bars after an RCMP drug bust in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man.

Sunday afternoon, Mounties served a search warrant at a home in the community, and say they found over 800 grams of crack cocaine rocks worth about $20,000, about 400 grams of weed, over $23,000 in cash, a machete, and other drug related gear.

Five people were arrested, with one 27-year-old released for a future court date, officers said.

All face drug related charges.

The investigation continues.

