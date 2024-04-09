Five arrested in Manitoba community after RCMP drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are behind bars after an RCMP drug bust in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man.

Sunday afternoon, Mounties served a search warrant at a home in the community, and say they found over 800 grams of crack cocaine rocks worth about $20,000, about 400 grams of weed, over $23,000 in cash, a machete, and other drug related gear.

Five people were arrested, with one 27-year-old released for a future court date, officers said.

All face drug related charges.

The investigation continues.