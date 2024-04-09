Menu

Politics

B.C. low-income seniors and families to receive one-time $430 benefit

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Families and low-income seniors who receive a rent subsidy through the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and SAFER program will now also receive a one-time benefit.

The B.C. government announced Tuesday morning that the one-time benefit of $430 will appear in the recipient’s bank account with their regular RAP or SAFER payment this month.

B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said additional changes being made to the SAFER program will allow an estimated 4,800 more seniors to qualify and existing recipients will see an increase of approximately $110 per month.

“We are making changes to the SAFER program to support more seniors, and delivering a top-up cheque for seniors and families who are now struggling with the cost of living and rent,” Kahlon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This benefit, and the long-term changes to SAFER, will help ensure more seniors and families can remain in their homes.”

