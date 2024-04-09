Guelph man charged after urinating on public transit, police say

A Guelph man allegedly urinated on public transit and is facing mischief charges.
On Monday morning, police said a man boarded a bus through the backdoor in the city’s west-end.
As the bus was nearing the stop at Imperial and Paisley roads, investigators said he made his way towards the front and proceeded to pee on the fare box.
The man left the bus, which was then out of service for cleaning.
Nearly two hours later, investigators the same man boarded a different bus from where he had previously exited.
Police said he refused to leave and he was found and arrested by officers a short time later.
In addition to mischief, the 33-year-old has been charged with breaching probation.
He has a bail hearing on Wednesday.
