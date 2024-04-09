Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after urinating on public transit, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 9, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Police said the man urinated on a transit fare box as it was nearing the stop on Imperial and Paisley Roads on Monday morning. He was found and arrested later on.
Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A Guelph man allegedly urinated on public transit and is facing mischief charges.

On Monday morning, police said a man boarded a bus through the backdoor in the city’s west-end.

As the bus was nearing the stop at Imperial and Paisley roads, investigators said he made his way towards the front and proceeded to pee on the fare box.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man left the bus, which was then out of service for cleaning.

Nearly two hours later, investigators the same man boarded a different bus from where he had previously exited.

Police said he refused to leave and he was found and arrested by officers a short time later.

In addition to mischief, the 33-year-old has been charged with breaching probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

