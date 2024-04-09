Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of central, southwestern Ontario

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lightning hits plane leaving YVR'
Lightning hits plane leaving YVR
Related: Lightning hit an Air Canada plane leaving Vancouver International Airport bound for London on Sunday, and the rare event was caught on video. The strike was confirmed after the plane landed at Heathrow Airport and the plane was inspected before being put back into service – Mar 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a large part of central and southwestern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for communities in the Simcoe County region, Newmarket, and those north of Kitchener and Guelph, reaching up to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The national weather agency warns several areas are experiencing dangerous thunderstorms.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

If it progresses, Environment Canada predicts wind gusts may reach up to 90 km/h and hail the size of a toonie could form.

The storm is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The weather agency cautions that the large hail may damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Trending Now

The strong winds also have the potential to toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rain and lightning are also possible, the weather agency warns.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for developing thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices