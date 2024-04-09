Kelowna councillor to seek BC NDP nomination in conservative stronghold

Send this page to someone via email

Loyal Wooldridge is revealing what he admits to be the worst-kept political secret in Kelowna.

When the writ is dropped for the next provincial election, the city councillor will seek the BC NDP nomination in the new Kelowna-Centre riding and, if he gets that, vie for voter support.

“I firmly believe that Kelowna needs a voice in government and that’s why I’m throwing my hat in the ring to run alongside the New Democrats,” he said Monday.

He’s a relatively new NDP member, having joined the party only in the last year, but said he sought the party out when he realized his political aspirations had shifted.

“When I considered all the parties to represent Kelowna, it really came down to where I can best deliver results for the people of Kelowna-Centre and who best aligns with my values,” Wooldridge said.

“I don’t think the party system is completely perfect, but when I looked at all the parties, the BC NDP was where I would call home.”

This shift could pose a challenge, given the long-standing and firmly entrenched conservative leanings of the Central Okanagan. The region has never voted in an NDP candidate and Wooldridge is aware of that.

He said working alongside the provincial government over the last six years through his position on council and the regional district has shown him that the NDP is willing to listen and invest in Kelowna, even though it’s not a riding stronghold.

“I’m passionate about serving my community and advocating for what matters to people in Kelowna,” Wooldridge said.

Through his work with council and being raised in an RCMP household, Wooldridge said he understands, among other things, the importance of community safety. He has consistently advocated for public safety investment and has supported the hiring of more police, firefighters and bylaw staff.

While Wooldridge is sticking with his council position for the time being, he said as soon as the writ is dropped, as per the council code of conduct, he will need to decide to step aside. The regional district board will also have to come up with next steps at that point.

This will be the first provincial election with the newly added Kelowna-Centre riding.

The revised electoral boundary for the riding includes the majority of Kelowna’s urban areas, including downtown/Capri Landmark, and suburban areas like McKinley Landing and Glenmore.

Wooldridge is the only person so far to announce themselves for NDP candidacy.

According to new polling by Leger, the BC NDP is leading the pack with 43 per cent, followed by the BC Conservatives at 26 per cent and BC United at 18 per cent. The BC Greens are in fourth with 11 per cent support.

The provincial election is expected on, or before, Oct. 19.