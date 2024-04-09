SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Enjoyed the solar eclipse? Here’s when and where it is happening next

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Total solar eclipse mesmerizes millions in Canada
If you can’t get enough of the solar eclipse phenomena after getting a taste of it Monday — or missed out — it will be a while until the next opportunity to view one.

The next total solar eclipse will be Aug. 12, 2026, and will be visible in Spain, Greenland and Iceland, according to timeanddate.com. It will be partly visible in Alert, Nunavut, and in other parts of Europe.

After that, a total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027 will pass over Africa and Spain. Next up, Australia and New Zealand in July 2028.

The totality phase of a total solar eclipse is seen at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz View image in full screen
The totality phase of a total solar eclipse is seen at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
While it doesn’t offer the full totality experience, there will be some partial solar eclipses over Canada in the next few years.

On March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal, Halifax, and parts of Europe.

On March 30, 2033, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Alaska, while a partial eclipse will be visible in Toronto, Vancouver, across the U.S., Ottawa, Montreal and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

However, it will be more than two decades before an eclipse in totality is set to again cross Canada.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in large parts of Canada is on Aug. 22-23, 2044. According to the website, it’ll be visible in Edmonton, Calgary, Banff, other parts of Alberta, and parts of northeastern B.C.

Skywatchers are silhouetted during totality of the total solar eclipse in Fredericton on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese View image in full screen
Skywatchers are silhouetted during totality of the total solar eclipse in Fredericton on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
solar-eclipse View image in full screen
People watch the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
