Man dies in off-road vehicle crash north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

One person is dead following an off-road vehicle crash in central Ontario east of Peterborough on the weekend.
According to Central Hastings OPP, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, emergency crews responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail, north of Cleveland Road.
The area is about 25 kilometres north of the village of Madoc in Tudor and Cashel Township
OPP say a side-by-side ORV had left the trail and had rolled over in deep water.
OPP officers along with Madoc Township firefighters were able to free the man from the vehicle as Hastings-Quinte Paramedics were also at the scene, police say.
A 65-year-old man from Prince Edward County, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
