Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies in off-road vehicle crash north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kawartha Lakes drives forward on allowing ATVs on certain roads'
Kawartha Lakes drives forward on allowing ATVs on certain roads
RELATED: All-terrain vehicles are staying on the roads in the City of Kawartha Lakes. City council is making a pilot program to allow these off-road vehicles on certain streets including in downtown Lindsay permanent. As Robert Lothian reports, the decision comes after years of public pushback – Mar 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following an off-road vehicle crash in central Ontario east of Peterborough on the weekend.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, emergency crews responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail, north of Cleveland Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The area is about 25 kilometres north of the village of Madoc in Tudor and Cashel Township

OPP say a side-by-side ORV had left the trail and had rolled over in deep water.

Trending Now

OPP officers along with Madoc Township firefighters were able to free the man from the vehicle as Hastings-Quinte Paramedics were also at the scene, police say.

A 65-year-old man from Prince Edward County, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices