Canada exploring possibility of joining AUKUS alliance, Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He made the comments on Monday as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

1:41 Canada seeks to join AUKUS security pact: report

The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO’s spending target of two per cent of GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early-warning aircraft, will instead boost military spending to 1.76 per cent by 2030.