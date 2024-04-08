Menu

Canada

Canada exploring possibility of joining AUKUS alliance, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada considering joining AUKUS after ‘excellent conversations’ with U.S., UK and Australia: Trudeau'
Canada considering joining AUKUS after ‘excellent conversations’ with U.S., UK and Australia: Trudeau
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on Monday that Canada is looking into the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS and has already had “excellent conversations” with the U.S., UK and Australian-led defence alliance, founded in 2021. “I think it's really important that allies, particularly across the Indo-Pacific, work together in a stronger and tighter ways,” Trudeau said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He made the comments on Monday as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

Click to play video: 'Canada seeks to join AUKUS security pact: report'
Canada seeks to join AUKUS security pact: report
The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO’s spending target of two per cent of GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early-warning aircraft, will instead boost military spending to 1.76 per cent by 2030.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

