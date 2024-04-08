Menu

Fire

2 sent to hospital after overnight blaze at home in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Fire officials say two people were sent to hospital after an overnight blaze at a King Street house in Hamilton on April 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire officials say two people were sent to hospital after an overnight blaze at a King Street house in Hamilton on April 8, 2024. Global News
Two people were sent to hospital following a multiple-alarm fire at a home in Hamilton’s city centre early Monday.

Firefighters say the blaze started sometime after 1 a.m. on the first and second floors of a three-storey brick house on King Street East, between Tisdale Street North and Steven Street.

One person from the home was found outside, while another “yelling on the second floor” had to be rescued from the inside of the residence, according to Chief Dave Cunliffe.

“They located the person and immediately removed them from the building,” Cunliffe said.

“The person was placed in the care of the Hamilton Paramedics and transported to hospital in critical condition.”

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is assisting with an investigation.

The cause of the fire is not known, according to Cunliffe.

The estimated cost of damage is around $25,000.

No other reported injuries.

