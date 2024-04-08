Menu

Entertainment

Country star Morgan Wallen arrested, accused of tossing chair off bar roof

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:14 pm
2 min read
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. View image in full screen
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment Sunday night after he allegedly threw a chair from a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the incident Sunday evening around 11 p.m. local time when two officers standing in front of Chief’s Bar saw a chair fall from above and hit the ground about three feet from where they were standing.

A police affidavit, obtained by USA Today, said that staff at the bar told officers Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair. When police reviewed video footage of the incident, it showed him “lunging and throwing an object off the roof.”

He reportedly laughed after the incident, the affidavit claimed.

Chief’s Bar is a six-storey building owned by country music singer Eric Church, according to NBC News.

Wallen was arrested and charged a short while later. He also faces one count of disorderly conduct. His bail was set at US$15,250 (about C$20,700) and he was bailed out in the early hours on Monday.

His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, released a statement saying that his client is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

According to the Davidson County Criminal Court website, Wallen’s next court date is May 3. He is already expected to be in Nashville on that date, playing shows at Nissan Stadium as part of his current tour.

This isn’t Wallen’s first brush with the law in Nashville. In 2020, he was arrested at Kid Rock’s bar after an incident and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Later that year, he was also dropped as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live after he was seen in TikTok videos partying without a mask and kissing women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

@ashleighludlam

what is life . #morganwallen #bama #fyp @morganwallen

♬ This Bar – Morgan Wallen

And in February 2021, he was temporarily suspended from his record label and shunned by the country music community after he was caught on video apparently drunk and shouting expletives — including the N-word — to his friends.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said in a statement at the time. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

