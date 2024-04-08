Community complaints lead police to seize weapons sold at central Edmonton smoke shop

Edmonton police say an investigation that began last November has led them to seize more than 100 weapons, some of which are prohibited in Canada, that were being sold from a smoke shop just north of downtown.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said they had received complaints from community members about violence in the area near a shop near 105 Street and 107 Avenue. EPS said that at the same time, they became aware of the sale of prohibited weapons at the shop.

The EPS investigation led to a search warrant being executed on the store on April 4, which resulted in the seizure of brass knuckles, butterfly knives, cane swords, illicit tobacco and a controlled substance believed to be khat for the purpose of trafficking.

Edmonton police seized a variety of weapons, some prohibited, that they say were being sold from an Edmonton smoke shop. Edmonton Police Service

Police said in addition to the seized illegal items, the business was selling drug paraphernalia for both consumption and trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Amanual Dessie, 41, faces several charges, including trafficking a prohibited weapon. Police said they have also laid charges against 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop.

Edmonton police seize a variety of weapons, some prohibited, that they say were being sold from an Edmonton smoke shop. Edmonton Police Service

“The availability of these types of weapons contributes significantly to the violence and disorder we’re seeing on the streets in parts of our inner city,” EPS Sgt. Michael Keef said. “That’s why we take these crimes very seriously, and we’re going to continue to investigate businesses that are selling illegal weapons.”