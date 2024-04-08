Menu

Man dies after being struck by vehicle at Elora workplace

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 8, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
An investigation is underway after a man was stuck by a vehicle at a workplace in Elora. The Canadian Press file
The Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Chief Coroner are being brought in after a store employee was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an Elora business.

Emergency crews were called to the business on Wellington Road 18 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators with Wellington County OPP say a customer at the business was driving a vehicle at around 3:15 p.m. when it struck the employee.

They say the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man from Fergus, died at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation continues.

 

