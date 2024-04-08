Man dies after being struck by vehicle at Elora workplace

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Chief Coroner are being brought in after a store employee was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an Elora business.

Emergency crews were called to the business on Wellington Road 18 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators with Wellington County OPP say a customer at the business was driving a vehicle at around 3:15 p.m. when it struck the employee.

They say the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man from Fergus, died at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation continues.