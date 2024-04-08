Man dies after being struck by vehicle at Elora workplace

The Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Chief Coroner are being brought in after a store employee was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an Elora business.
Emergency crews were called to the business on Wellington Road 18 Saturday afternoon.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Investigators with Wellington County OPP say a customer at the business was driving a vehicle at around 3:15 p.m. when it struck the employee.
They say the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man from Fergus, died at the scene.
Trending Now
No other information has been released at this time.
The investigation continues.
More on Canada
- Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Canada later today. Here’s the timeline
- Alberta man stuck in the mud for two days reunited with dogs that rescued him
- Father of killed Canadian aid worker urges Blinken for a tougher U.S. stance on Israel in Gaza
- Ottawa set to unveil long-awaited update to defence policy
Comments