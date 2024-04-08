Jays finally back in Toronto for 2024 home opener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.

Canada’s only Major League Baseball team plays its 2024 home opener tonight against the Seattle Mariners after starting the season with a 10-game road trip.

The time on the road allowed the team to put the finishing touches on its latest round of renovations to Rogers Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The venerable stadium had its lower bowl upgraded as part of the multi-stage project to turn Rogers Centre from a multi-use facility into a baseball-specific venue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto will be hoping a return home will help them get their first series win of the season after going 4-6 in road meetings with Tampa Bay, Boston and the New York Yankees.

Jose Berrios is scheduled to get the start for Toronto, while the Mariners are expected to counter with Luis Castillo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.