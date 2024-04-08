SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays finally back in Toronto for 2024 home opener

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.

Canada’s only Major League Baseball team plays its 2024 home opener tonight against the Seattle Mariners after starting the season with a 10-game road trip.

The time on the road allowed the team to put the finishing touches on its latest round of renovations to Rogers Centre.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre'
Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre
Story continues below advertisement

The venerable stadium had its lower bowl upgraded as part of the multi-stage project to turn Rogers Centre from a multi-use facility into a baseball-specific venue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto will be hoping a return home will help them get their first series win of the season after going 4-6 in road meetings with Tampa Bay, Boston and the New York Yankees.

Trending Now

Jose Berrios is scheduled to get the start for Toronto, while the Mariners are expected to counter with Luis Castillo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices