NHL fines Oilers forward Kane $5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Hunt

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL has assessed Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane a maximum fine of US$5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Dryden Hunt in a game Saturday night.

The incident happened at 3:46 of the second period. Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Oilers went on to win the game 4-2 and take three of the four games in the series between the provincial rivals.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The fine is Kane’s second of the season after he was penalized $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Columbus forward Cole Sillinger last month.

The Oilers start a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.