Sports

NHL fines Oilers forward Kane $5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Hunt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
The NHL has assessed Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane a maximum fine of US$5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Dryden Hunt in a game Saturday night.

The incident happened at 3:46 of the second period. Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Oilers went on to win the game 4-2 and take three of the four games in the series between the provincial rivals.

The fine is Kane’s second of the season after he was penalized $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Columbus forward Cole Sillinger last month.

The Oilers start a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

